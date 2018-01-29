Tipperary drugs update: man granted bail following Cashel heroin and cannabis find

A man 45-year-old man charged in connection with a drugs find in Cashel on Sunday, January 28, has been granted bail at a special sitting of Nenagh Court this Monday evening.

Liam McCarthy, with an address given as 9 Liam Lynch Park, Glasheen, Bishopstown, Cork, is charged with possession and sale or supply of cannabis at Dublin Road, Cashel, on January 28, 2018.

He is also charged with possession and sale or supply of diamorphine (heroin) at 9 Connor's Close, Cashel, on the same date.

Garda Paul Leahy told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that he arrested Mr McCarthy at 1.15pm on January 29 at Cahir Garda station and charged him as set out at 5.30pm.

Garda Leahy said Mr McCarthy made no reply to the charges.

The Gardai made an application for Mr McCarthy to be remanded on his own bail of €500 to Cashel Court on March 8, 2018.

Judge MacGrath granted the application with a number of conditions.

Mr McCarthy made no comment in court other than to tell Judge MacGrath that he understood the bail conditions.