€300,000 drugs seizure in Cashel, Co. Tipperary

Over €300,000 worth of heroin and cannabis was seized in Cashel Co. Tipperary yesterday, (Sunday, January 28)

Details are still emerging but it's understood Gardaí uncovered €30,000 worth of cannabis resin in a van in Cashel on Sunday morning.

Two people were arrested, a man and a woman, and these suspects were detained at Cahir Garda station for questioning.

A later search was conducted of a property in Cashel on Sunday afternoon, by the Cork Divisional drugs unit, assisted by local Gardai.

Some €280,000 worth of heroin and a further €3,000 worth of cannabis resin was recovered from the house.

One man remains in custody for questioning in relation to the discovery this afternoon, while a female has since been released, with a file to be sent to the DPP.

The drugs have been sent for technical analysis. This latest seizure follows a number of significant drugs hauls in the Cahir and Cashel areas in recent weeks.