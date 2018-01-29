Tipp roads receive €23.2 million but it is only a drop in the ocean

The national allocation announced by Minister Shane Ross amounts to €416.8 million, but Cllr Micheal Lowry is hoping that a special additional allocation will be made to help solve the massive road problems in the county.

Tipperary has received a slightly higher roads allocation for 2018 than it did last year, but it is still a drop in the ocean in terms of solving the difficulties on the counties roads, according to Cllr Micheal Lowry.

Welcoming the allocation of €23.2 million from the national pot of €416.8 million announced by Minister Shane Ross today, Cllr Lowry said that he hoped a special additional allocation will be made to help solve the many difficulties being experienced by motorists throughout the county.

Cllr Michael Lowry, pictured above on the left, is hoping for an additional special allocation for Tipperary roads.

Each and every week sees the appalling condition of more roads being highlighted and yet Tipperary County Council would require many multiples of the allocation received if they were to solve all of the needs.

"While the increase in the allocation is welcome, I would hope that there might be a special additional allocation to get to work which we simply cannot get to at the present time," Cllr Lowry said.

The standout figures are: restoration improvement allocation of €11,336,500 while the discretionary grant amounts to €4,042,500. Ardfinnan bridge and Clionbeg Bridge Aherlow have received allocations of €650,000 and €250,000 respectively, while a €210,000 allocation has been made for the continuation of works at Latteragh on the Thurles-Nenagh road.

