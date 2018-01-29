10 months jail for gambling addict who defrauded victim

A gambling addict who carried out fraud to feed his habit, was sentenced to 10 months prison at Thurles District Court.

Judge Flannan Brennan heard that Niall Minogue, who gave an address of 2 The Mews, Dunmore East, Co. Waterford, was charged with defrauding Maidhc Garfield out of €1,600 on a date around June 29th, 2016.

Sgt. Declan O’Carroll told the Court that Mr Minogue attended a Garda Station, and was referred to Thurles Garda Station. The thefts and fraud occurred between June 29th, 2016, and July 1st, 2016. Minogue advertised certain services on a website, said Sgt O’Carroll.

The injured party contacted Minogue through this web page, in relation to obtaining visas and flights. The injured party gave bank details, and an account number, and lodged €1,600 in two installments.

Mr Minogue failed to produce the relevant documents, resulting in the injured party losing €1,600. Minogue has 37 previous convictions, all of a similar nature. “Now those offences are catching up with him,” said Sgt. O’Carroll.

Minogue’s Solicitor said her client is serving a lengthy sentence. Minogue (40) has a gambling addiction, and is availing of counselling in Cork Prison. “He set up a recruitment company with the intent of employing people in Australia and New Zealand. He did fulfill some of those contracts.” But much of the money “went to feed his gambling addiction. He’s due for release in May, 2020.” Minogue “did cooperate fully with the Gardaí, and there was no violence.” Minogue did not have a lavish lifestyle. The offences have had an impact on Minogue’s family, who visit him regularly in prison. “He pleaded guilty at the earliest possible opportunity,” added the Solicitor.

Judge Brennan convicted Mr Minogue and sentenced him to 10 months prison, to run concurrently with his present sentence.