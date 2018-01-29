Woman appears before Nenagh District Court in relation to Roscrea stabbing incident

A woman appeared before Nenagh District Court on Saturday in relation to a stabbing incident in Roscrea on Friday night (January 26).

A man in his early 30’s sustained stab wounds, understood to have been as a result of a domestic dispute, at about 8.30pm.

The incident occurred at an address in Lower Limerick Street, Roscrea.

The victim was taken overnight to University Hospital Limerick, and has since been discharged.

The woman, aged in her 20’s, appeared before a special sitting of Nenagh District Court at about 1.30pm.

