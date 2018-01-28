Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, January 28, 2018

John Harvey

The death has occurred of John Harvey, Kilcash, Clonmel, Tipperary. 27th January 2018. Peacefully in the loving care of Melview Nursing Home. John, in his 100th Year (predeceased by his wife Lolly). Very deeply regretted by his loving sons Frankie, Brendan and John (Junior), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Monday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. John the Baptist's Church, Kilcash. Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary General Hospital.

John Breen

The death has occurred of John Breen, Templenoe, Greenane, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. January 26th, 2018, John. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Gabrielle, daughter Chloe and son Gary, sisters Betty and Teresa, nephews, nieces, relative, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary this Monday from 6pm to 7.30pm. Remains arriving at St Michael's Church, Tipperary, on Tuesday at 10am for 10.30am Mass. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.

Stephen Liffey

The death has occurred of Stephen Liffey, Dereen, Cloughjordan, Tipperary, peacefully surrounded by his family in the loving care of the staff of Dean Maxwell Nursing home, Roscrea. Son of the late James and Maisie; deeply regretted by his loving sister, Sheila (Browne), nephews Seamus and Gerard, niece Kathleen (O'Sullivan), grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends RIP.

Reposing at St. Joseph's Funeral home, Borrisokane today, Sunday 28th, from 3pm to 7pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, The Pike arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12noon and burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Laurel Hospice unit, Dean Maxwell home, Roscrea.

William Toohey

The death has occurred of William Toohey, 4 Lacey Avenue, Templemore and Nenagh 27th January 2018 peacefully in Limerick Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen, sons William and John, daughters Maggie and Mary, mother Ellen, brother John and sister Maggie, step-father Charlie, grandchildren Roseanna, Winnie, Stephanie, Paige, Kelly-Ann, Olivia, Mikey and Shane, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Repoing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh today, Sunday, from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to Saint Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

Joan Walsh (née Murphy)

The death has occurred of Joan Walsh (née Murphy), 6 Glenwood, Newport, Co.Tipperary and formerly of Coolboreen and Drombane, Killoscully. Peacefully in the loving care of the matron and staff of Millbrae Lodge, Nursing Home, Newport on the 27th of January 2018. Wife of the late Timmy and mother of the late Martin, sadly missed by her loving family Jim-Joe, Marette, Pat, Sean, Loretto, Timmy and Margaret, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Pat, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Delany - Minihan's Funeral Home, Newport on Monday, January 29th, from 6pm with removal at 8pm to the Church of the Most Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, January 30th, at 11:30am with burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

Patricia Teefey

The death has occurred of Patricia Teefey, London and late of Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary. Daughter of Michael and Kathleen Teefey. Deeply regretted by her loving family and friends.

Reposing at the Chelsea Funeral Home, 235 Munster Road, Fulham, London, SW6 6BT on Thursday, February 1, from 10am to 4pm. Funeral service takes place on Friday, February 2, at 4.40pm at the Mortlake Crematorium Richmond London. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Treatment and Research Fund c/o Charing Cross Hospital.