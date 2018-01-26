2012 pension anomalies must be addressed this year - Deputy Cahill

Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill has said that the anomalies created by changes to the State Contributory Pension in 2012 must be addressed by Government this year.

In a statement to this weeks Tipperary Star, Deputy Cahill said: “In 2012 Fine Gael introduced changes to the band rates for entitlement to the State Pension. This resulted in hundreds of Tipperary people, and women in particular, receiving a reduced pension payment.

“In some instances people lost in the region of €30 per week or €1,500 per annum. This is a significant sum of money for most individuals but particularly for those solely reliant on the State pension.

“Fianna Fáil brought forward a motion on this very issue in October which was passed in the Dáil and now we want to see action being taken by the Government to address these anomalies.

“My colleagues and I in Fianna Fáil believe that the Government must begin the process of reversing, on an incremental basis if necessary, the changes introduced in 2012. This should be prioritised by Minister Doherty in 2018,” said Deputy Cahill.

He added, “We are aware that a review of this issue is underway and is due to be brought before Cabinet shortly. Following this, I expect Minister Doherty to immediately begin the process of putting in place a pathway to correcting one of the most punitive and unfair policies introduced by her party,” concluded Cahill.