Tom Hartnett Promotions presents Niamh Lynn - A Tribute To The Classic Ladies of Country Music, in Cashel's Brú Ború heritage centre in February.

Featuring the songs of Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette, Billy Jo Spears and Loretta Lynn, Niamh will be accompanied by a full live band on the night.

For inquiries on Niamh Lynn go to https://niamhlynn.com/ or Tel. 0872909960.

Unreserved seating on the night. No drinks allowed in the theatre.

Date: Saturday, 3rd February at 8pm (Doors Open at 7.30pm). Adult: €20

Phone: +353 62 61122

Email: ei.uroburb@saloe