Cashel Transition Years' 'Pennywise Bank' donates €250 cheque to Alzheimers Society of Ireland

On Wednesday January 23rd, Transition Year Business Project students who run the school bank 'The Pennywise Bank' made a presentation of a cheque for €250 to the Alzheimers society of Ireland.

The students held various fundraisers from September on such as a TY Table Quiz, a popcorn stand and a makeup masterclass.

All proceeds from these events were donated to the society.

The students are now preparing for the ‘AIB Build a Bank’ challenge which is taking place in the Silver Springs Hotel in Cork on Monday 5th February.

Junior Camogie

Munster Final

On Saturday January 20th our Junior Camogie team made the trip to Dungourney outside Midleton to face St. Marys Midleton in the Munster Junior Camogie Final.

Facing a formidable opponent which included fifteen members of last year’s beaten Munster finalists, a young Cashel team was always going to be up against it.

However the Cashel Community School (CCS) team displayed a fighting spirit and a maturity well beyond their years.

On the day CCS came off second best to a very skillful and experienced Middleton team. Of the CCS team that took to the field, thirteen are eligible to play in the same grade next year.

Their gutsy performance, and their willingness to improve augur well for the future.

Credit goes to the full panel of players as well as their coaches Ms. Ruth Barry and Mr. Trevor Galvin.