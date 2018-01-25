Tipperary's Derrynaflan Paten included in new stamp collection from An Post

Definite stamps are Ireland’s ‘everyday’ stamps that remain on sale for a number of years. This, the new edition of Ireland’s ninth definitive series, features some of the nation’s best known antiquities including the Ardagh Chalice, the Tara Brooch, and the Book of Kells. They are available at all Post Offices and online at irishstamps.ie

This set of definitive stamps includes the Loughnashade trumpet, the Keshcarrigan Bowl, the Book of Kells, St. Patrick’s Confessio, the Petrie ‘Crown’, Springmount Wax Tablets, the Tara Brooch and the Ardagh Chalice. Also launched, as part of the series, are two stamp booklets featuring the Derrynaflan Paten (€1 stamp booklet), which was found in Co Tipperary in 1980 and the Donore Handle (International booklet).

The stamps are the second phase of the series, ‘A History of Ireland in 100 Objects, a selection’, unveiled at the National Museum in 2017. The project marks a partnership between The National Museum of Ireland, The Irish Times, The Royal Irish Academy and An Post. The series is supported by the website 100objects.ie.

The Derrynaflan paten is part of a hoard of altar vessels that included a silver chalice discovered within the ancient monastery of Derrynaflan, Co. Tipperary. Used during the celebration of Mass to hold the Eucharist, patens were common in the later Roman world, but few examples survive from early medieval Ireland. The Derrynaflan paten is of very complex construction, assembled from more than 300 pieces. The Derrynaflan paten dates to the same period as the Ardagh Chalice.