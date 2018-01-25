Court appearance regarding fatal 'hit and run' in Paynestown, New Birmingham, Thurles
Gardaí in Thurles investigating the fatal hit and run road traffic collision that occurred at Paynestown, New Birmingham, Thurles, Co. Tipperary on 30th
He was due to appear before Cashel District Court at 10.30a.m. this morning, Thursday 25th
A male pedestrian (68 years) was fatally injured and indications at the time were that the deceased was struck by a vehicle which failed to stop.
