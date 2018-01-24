Ara River in Tipperary town 'needs maintenance' - Cllr Leahy

Councillor Denis Leahy asked if there were any plans for the Ara River, which runs through Tipperary town, at the January meeting of Cashel Tipperary Municipal District. “It looks fabulous but it needs upgrading.” Tipp Town Council used to receive €100k to maintain the river, “but that seems to have fallen back”.

Cllr Leahy called for the Council Environment Section to formulate a plan, “to ensure the amenity is at its best.” This could involve local Transition Year students so “the beauty of it is not lost. There’s stuff thrown in there - the visual side of the river could be improved.”

District Administrator Marie McGivern said there had been a number of meetings regarding opening up the river for the town and surrounding areas. Cllr Leahy said it’s a “matter of maintaining the river. We can see the weeds. It needs to be catered for on a weekly basis.” The Ara has been identified as a “priority area” said Director of Services Sean Keating. A team is visiting the lands upstream of the Ara, investigating the cause of the reduction in the quality of the water before it reaches Tipperary town. A ‘Water Communications Office’ has been set up to coordinate maintenance, so monies from various agencies can be dispensed in tandem with concerns of local communities.