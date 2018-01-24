Templemore hit by flooding once again

Following the recent spell of heavy rain and the downpours at the weekend and overnight on Sat night last, the Mall River quickly overflowed as it couldn’t possibly contain the amount of water coming through.

The Killea road was closed early on Sunday morning, and in a short few hours the road was flooded up as far as Templemore College, where the water was pouring out on to the road.

Local fields were turned into lakes, and it was a sorry sight to see local businesses and householders do their utmost to secure sandbags etc to stop the water entering their properties.

In fairness, Council workers did tremendous work all day Sunday to alleviate the problem and with the Fire Services pumping the floodwaters on to the river at the far side of the bridge, the road was eventually opened to traffic.

This area of town has been plagued for many years with flooding of this kind. Politicians have been making promises for years, and we now ask that with the announcement last year that ten million euro was sanctioned to fix the problem, is there any light at the end of the tunnel for 2018??

The scheme has started - it would be nice to see progress and an end to this problem.