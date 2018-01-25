Tipperary deaths: sad farewell to Maura just days after she marked her 90th birthday

Nenagh has marked the sad passing of Maura Spillane one of the oldest sets of surviving twins in the country.

Maura, who was born on January 8, 1928, died on January 17, just days after she celebrated her 90th birthday with her sister Una.

Maura and Una were born to Patrick and Mary Nolan of Cunnahurt, Nenagh, the youngest of seven children. The eldest was 10-year-old Roger.

Sadly, Una and Maura never met their father as he died suddenly in May 1927, leaving Mary to raise the family.

When the twins were old enough they went to work in Pat Hayes' Ladies and Gents Fashions, Kenyon Street, which was, until recently, Galvins menswear, and is now Breo jewellers.

Maura and Una worked there until they married brothers Edmund (Ned) and John Spillane of Richmond, Nenagh. Maura settled in Cunnahurt and Una took up residence in Richmond.

Maura was first to the altar in 1948 when she married Ned, with Una being bridesmaid and John as best man, a role that was to be reversed when John and Una married in 1960.

Ned died in 1997 having been predeceased by his brother John in 1990.

Between them the twins had 17 children, 16 of whom are still alive. Sadly, Una's son, Joe, died suddenly in 2013.

Maura had been in good health until recently.

Maura passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, Pat, Mary, Breda, Eamonn, Una, John, Michael, Brendan, Margaret, Tony and Barry, spouses and partners, her twin sister Una, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Following her funeral Mass last Friday in St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, burial was in Lisboney cemetery