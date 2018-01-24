Tipperary business: Nenagh's Dermot Ryan to head up Financial Services Union

Nenagh native Dermot Ryan has been appointed as the next general secretary of the Financial Services Union.

Dermot Ryan, 44, will take over from Larry Broderick who, in November, announced his intention to retire after working for the union for more than 30 years and serving as general secretary for the past 16 years.

Dermot Ryan returns to Ireland from Australia where, most recently, he was head of external affairs for Amnesty International Australia.

Before that Dermot worked for more than five years as chief of staff of the Transport Workers Union of Australia (TWU).

Dermot is son of well-known Nenagh publican John Ryan, who ran the Half-Door bar and restaurant on Summerhill with his late wife, Susan.

Dermot's brother, Joe, runs the highly-successful Whiskey Still bar and restaurant in Dromineer.

“I feel privileged to take up the role of general secretary of the FSU at what is a pivotal time both in terms of the union’s history and its future growth and development. I have had the honour of working with many campaigns for change over the course of my career, and the ongoing campaign to ensure dignity at work for all is, I believe, among the most important challenges our economy and society faces.

“I look forward to working with the elected representatives and staff of the FSU as we continue to improve the working lives of our members. I am also very committed to expanding the membership base of the union in the financial services sector to ensure all workers can benefit from membership of the FSU," he said.

Dermot will take up his new position in the coming weeks.