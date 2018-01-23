Tipperary weather alert: Status Yellow wind warning for Premier County

Tipperary is in for another spell of wet and windy weather overnight after Met Eireann issued a Status Yellow warning for the entire country.

The alert comes just days after the Premier County was recovering from torrential rain that left many roads impassable this Monday.

Met Éireann said that southwest winds were expected to reach up to 110 km/h later this evening and tonight.

The wind warning takes effect from 9pm and lasts until 9am on Wednesday.

The weather warning is in place for the whole country. However places along the coast will be more affected

Winds will be strongest in western and northwestern counties and along the southeast coast, said Met Éireann.

Winds are due to become less severe tomorrow, however it will remain windy for the week.

Meanwhile, up to 30mm of rain is expected to fall in some parts of the country overnight.