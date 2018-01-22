Tipperary farm death update: funeral arrangements for Patrick McCormack

The funeral arrangements for the teenage boy who died in a farm accident outside Nenagh have been released.

Patrick McCormack of Ryninch, Ballina, died tragically this Sunday, January 21, after he fell from a tractor.

He is understood to have been working on his uncle's farm near Newtown, Nenagh, when the accident happened at around 4pm.

Patrick is sadly missed by his heartbroken parents John and Fiona; his loving sisters Emer and Mary; his adored granny Mary; his uncle Pat, and his aunts Eileen, Mary, Anne and Mary, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home from 4pm until 7.30pm this Tuesday evening.

Funeral Mass in the Church of Our Lady and St. Lua's, Ballina at 12 noon on Wednesday, followed by burial in Templekelly cemetery.

House private on Wednesday morning.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Injured Jockey Fund.