New floodlighting for the Rock of Cashel, Co. Tipperary

Deputy Michael Lowry welcomes New Floodlight for the Rock of Cashel

Following representations in connection to floodlighting at the Rock of Cashel I was pleased to welcome Minister Kevin Boxer Moran to the Rock of Cashel today (Monday, January 22).

Minister Moran and I were delighted to announce today a new floodlighting system for the Rock with works commencing immediately. The new LED Architectural floodlighting system, is specifically designed for public monuments and landscape/hardscape which often require the narrow focus of a specialist spotlighting System.

Speaking at the Rock of Cashel today Deputy Lowry explained that this new comprehensive line of LED spotlighting gives the flexible option for creating highlighted areas of drama lighting using concentrated color-changing light and when installed at the rock it will have the ability to light the Rock in different colours for seasonal and special occasions.

For example the new system will have the ability to illuminate the Rock green for St. Patrick Day, Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness or Yellow for the Darkness Into Light walks.

It is envisaged that the new system will be in place to light the Rock Green for Saint Patrick's Day.