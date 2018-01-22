Dolores O'Riordan funeral Mass to be concelebrated tomorrow by Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly, Dermot Clifford, Fr James Walton and family friend Canon Liam McNamara.

Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly mourns the Cranberries star, who was married in Holycross Abbey back in 1994, and who will be laid to rest tomorrow.

At 11.30am tomorrow the Funeral Mass for the late Dolores O’Riordan RIP, late of Ballybricken & Bohermore and Canada and former member of the Cranberries, will be celebrated in Saint Ailbe’s Church, Ballybricken, Co Limerick, in the Archdiocese of Cashel & Emly.

Canon Liam McNamara, family friend, will be chief celebrant of the Mass which will be attended by family, neighbours, friends and by the local community. Father James Walton PP, Ballybricken & Bohermore, Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly, Archbishop of Cashel & Emly and Archbishop Emeritus Dermot Clifford will concelebrate the Mass which will be followed by private family burial.

Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly

The Church has a limited capacity of two hundred seats, attendance inside the Church is strictly reserved for family, relatives and parishioners only. Out of respect for the solemnity of the Mass, and to provide privacy and space to the family, the use of camera equipment by media within the Church, or its grounds, is forbidden before, during and after the Funeral Mass. A designated area has been reserved – and clearly identified – for use by camera journalists and other media in a field across the narrow road from the Church.

In conjunction with An Garda Síochána, stewards will facilitate mourners and help to direct traffic. As Saint Ailbe’s Church is on the bend of a narrow road, parking is very limited and priority will be given to members of the family, friends, neighbours and parishioners. The Gardaí will have a one-way traffic management plan in place and the co-operation by everyone in attendance would be appreciated.

Live 95FM (local radio station in Limerick) will broadcast the celebration of this Funeral Mass. A public address system will be in place to relay the Mass to those attending outside of the Church.