Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel, Co. Tipperary, to apply for major expansion - Lowry
Special Needs School experiencing a major 'crisis'
Deputy Michael Lowry questioned An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the Dáil
Scoil Aonghusa is to host visiting officials this week with the aim of applying for major capital funding and significant expansion.
Deputy Michael Lowry briefed Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the Dáil last week on the Special Needs School on the Cahir Road in Cashel.
In the 1970’s a group of
Since then the town of Cashel boasts the invaluable service of two special schools, Scoil Aonghusa and Scoil Chormaic which are
However, Deputy Lowry said Scoil Aonghusa is experiencing a major crisis.
“A child attending Scoil Aonghusa will have little or no speech and may never acquire it, find it very difficult to learn new skills, need support with daily activities such as mobility, toileting, eating, dressing, washing, and keeping safe, have health problems from seizures, dietary and digestive condition issues. Many children have sensory issues, visual impairment
"Without a
The school committee has also privately funded the drawing up of plans which have been submitted to the Department.
"The Principal of the school has clearly stated that the current situation cannot continue and that all possible adaptations of the existing building have already been exhausted. The critical state of the existing building means that staff
“That cannot be allowed to continue. I ask that the Minister for Education and Skills address the chronic overcrowding and the unacceptable lack of facilities at Scoil Aonghusa. What we need is an urgent action plan to address and remedy what is an intolerable situation for management and staff at the school and the pupils who attend it,” concluded Deputy Lowry.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on