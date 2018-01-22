Tipperary drugs seizure update: €70,000 cocaine find was in Nenagh Fire Station

The Tipperary Star understands that the €70,000 worth of cocaine found in Nenagh last Wednesday was discovered in an area in the local fire station.

Tipperary County Council has issued a statement on the discovery but is not making any further comment as the Garda investigation is ongoing.

The following is the council's statement in full:

"Tipperary County Council confirms that on Wednesday 17th January 2018 an unknown substance was discovered as a result of a routine health and safety inspection in the Nenagh Fire Station and the Gardai were immediately notified.

"This case is now an ongoing criminal investigation and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

"The Council is co-operating fully with Gardai on the matter and it does not want to prejudice or jeopardise that enquiry in any way and therefore is not in a position to comment further pending the conclusion of this investigation”.