Tipperary floods: number of roads remain closed following weekend downpour

A number of roads around Tipperary remain closed this Monday following the torrential rain over the weekend.

The N7 Nenagh to Toomevara Road is closed due to flooding at Islandbawn outside Nenagh, near to Junction 24 for the M7.

Motorists are advised to use the Thurles road or Dolla road to travel between the M7 and Nenagh town centre.

The Limerick road outside Newport remains closed due to flooding while the Newport to Murroe road is also closed.

The Birdhill to Ballina road is also closed due to flooding.

A number of roads on the Tipperary / Kilkenny border have also been hit by spot flooding.

Motorists are being advised to drive with care, with surface water on many roads, including the Thurles to Nenagh road.