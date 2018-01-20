Tipperary deaths, Saturday 20th January

The late Dinny Byrne

The death has occurred of Dinny Byrne, London and late of Moyne Road, Thurles. Predeceased by his wife Mary, brother Mickey "The Rattler", sisters Mai and Nancy. Deeply regretted by his daughter Marie, sons Gerard and Ted, sister Gertie (Cooke), grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Burial will take place in London and Mass will be offered at a later date in Thurles.

The late Eileen Hassett

The death has occurred of Eileen Hassett (née Gleeson), Tyone, Nenagh, Tipperary



Peacefully, at home, in her 90th year, surrounded by her family, beloved wife of Danny and loving mother of Tony, Ger and Noreen (Kennedy). Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Anne and Fionnuala, son-in-law Dan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece Connie, neighbours, special friend Mary Rose and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 4pm until 6pm. Funeral arriving on Monday to St. John's Church, Tyone for Funeral Mass at 12 o'c followed by Burial in Tyone Cemetery.

The late Maureen Kenny

The death has occurred of Maureen Kenny (née Martin), Glenstal, Murroe, Limerick and formerly of Cahernorry, Drombanna Co. Limerick and Seskin, Solohead, Co. Tipperary. January 20th 2018 peacefully in the loving care of Milford Hospice. Sadly missed by her loving husband George, daughters Mary and Bridget, sons George, Seamus and Pat, sons-in-law Micheál and Jonnie, daughters-in-law Mary and Orla, grandchildren Shane, Aoife, Daniel, George, Kate, Áine, Matthew, Maria, Croíadh and Mollie, sisters Brid, Therese, Jo O'Leary, Bernie Quirke and the late Margaret O'Gorman, brothers Willie and Seamus, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Milford Hospice Mortuary on Monday 22nd January from 5 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m. to the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 23rd at 11.30 a.m. Burial afterwards in Ballinure cemetery. At Maureen's request no Black to be worn also no flowers please donations in lieu to Limerick Suicide Watch.

May they rest in peace