Ervia reveals proposed schedule for work on town roads in Nenagh

Ervia has outlined its proposed schedule of works to reinstate roads around Nenagh following the completion of the town's €17m natural gas, water and wastewater pipe laying project.

The work had been ongoing for over two years and were completed in the run-up to Christmas.

Acccording to a spokesperson for Ervia, the State agency is working with its contractors and Tipperary County Council to complete the final road reinstatements in Nenagh “as quickly as possible”.

They said that the construction element of the project to provide gas and upgrade water and wastewater services would benefit of the people and businesses of Nenagh.

It is planned to carry out full kerb to kerb reinstatement of the Thurles Road following the installation of both the gas and water mains along this route, the spokesperson told the Tipperary Star..

“The project team is currently finalising a timetable for this work with the contractors and it is hoped that the majority of this work can be carried out in the coming weeks,” they said.

In the meantime, the project team will work with Ervia's contractors to carry out any urgent repairs to the road surface as they are required.

The spokesperson said that, following the completion of construction works to lay a new sewer pipe on Dublin Road, it had been planned that Ervia would carry out reinstatement of the half of the road where construction works took place.

“We are currently in discussion with Tipperary County Council roads department around the timing of this work, taking into account other possible works planned for the area that are not related to the Ervia project,” they said.

The spokesperson said that Ervia apologised for any inconvenience caused to residents, businesses and road users and the company will continue to work with Tipperary County Council and its contractors to minimise any disruption pending the completion of final road reinstatements.