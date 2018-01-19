Tipperary Sinn Féin AGM in Cashel

Sinn Féin Tipperary held an excellently productive Annual General Meeting in Halla Na Féile, Cashel, on Sunday 14th October.

Officer reports for the year preceded selection of officers for the following year, and a strong endorsement of the existing Officer Board by the membership saw the existing Board go forward without major changes.

The meeting was well attended, and below is a list of the incoming Officer Board for 2018:

Cathaoirleach: Liam Walsh

Runaí: Ciara McCormack

Runaí taifeadadh: Terry Hunt

Leas-Cathaoirleach: Damian O'Donoghue

Cisteóirí: Andreas Fogarty & Kevin Brunnick

Oifigeach Oideasach: Fachtna Roe & George O'Mahony

Oifigeach na Gaelige: Tadhg O'Hinchy

Youth Officer: Mick Donovan

Oifigeach Comhionnanas: Catherine Carey

Comóradh: Marcus Fogarty & Maurice Cagney

PRO/Oifigeach Caidreamh Poiblí: Joanne Ivors

Teachtaí don Ard Fheis: Sean Harty, Sean Callanan & Mikka Lange

Teachtaí don Cúige: Fachtna Roe & Martin Browne.

Oifigeach Ex-Officio:Martin Browne & David Doran.