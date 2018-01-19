Tipperary Sinn Féin AGM in Cashel
Sinn Féin Tipperary held an excellently productive Annual General Meeting in Halla Na Féile, Cashel, on Sunday 14th October.
Officer reports for the year preceded selection of officers for the following year, and a strong endorsement of the existing Officer Board by the membership saw the existing Board go forward without major changes.
The meeting was well attended, and below is a list of the incoming Officer Board for 2018:
Cathaoirleach: Liam Walsh
Runaí: Ciara McCormack
Runaí taifeadadh: Terry Hunt
Leas-Cathaoirleach: Damian O'Donoghue
Cisteóirí: Andreas Fogarty & Kevin Brunnick
Oifigeach Oideasach: Fachtna Roe & George O'Mahony
Oifigeach na Gaelige: Tadhg O'Hinchy
Youth Officer: Mick Donovan
Oifigeach Comhionnanas: Catherine Carey
Comóradh: Marcus Fogarty & Maurice Cagney
PRO/Oifigeach Caidreamh Poiblí: Joanne Ivors
Teachtaí don Ard Fheis: Sean Harty, Sean Callanan & Mikka Lange
Teachtaí don Cúige: Fachtna Roe & Martin Browne.
Oifigeach Ex-Officio:Martin Browne & David Doran.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on