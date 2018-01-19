Kelly welcomes funding for Shannon Crossing at Ballina-Killaloe

Local Labour Party TD Deputy Alan Kelly has welcomed the announcement that the Shannon crossing at Ballina-Killaoe has been included in the Capital Plan Review.

"I am delighted that the Shannon Crossing has been included in the Capital Plan Review, this is very welcome news for locals and tourists to the area.

“In September 2015 I announced that funding (€42 million) had been secured in the Capital Budget for the new bridge.

“This project has been a priority of mine since entering politics and it was my ambition to see it progress.

"The notices to treat have been served by Clare County Council to the land owners and this progressing well.

"A number of legal challenges to the project have been overcome,” concluded Deputy Kelly.