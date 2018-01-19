'Buddy Reading' programme at Cashel's St John the Baptist BNS

The Reading Buddies programme is currently underway at St John the Baptist BNS with 5th and 1st class participating in the programme.

Reading buddies is a programme in which two or more individuals read together.

For example, older students can read with younger students, and volunteers from the community can read with students of all ages. A Reading Buddies program can help model good reading. As with any skill, reading needs to be practiced on a regular basis, and with this practice as well as modeling, students can improve their skills.

A reading buddies program allows older students the opportunity to develop fluency as well as a sense of pride in their accomplishments.

In addition, they often come to see the value of reading. Students can not only promote good practices but gain self-esteem. Repeatedly reading easier books has been shown to improve reading abilities in poor readers, and this program provides students with a reason to read easier books.

Reading to younger students can help them develop a love of reading and a greater motivation to read.

Younger students should also read to their older buddies each week, as this allows younger readers to feel a sense of accomplishment while they build fluency.

Because the programme provides success in literacy, students often become more positive about their ability to read and may also improve their reading skills. Ideally, buddy visits will be ongoing, and older and younger students will become familiar with one another and nurture a mutual interest in reading.

The boys are really enjoying the programme so thanks to all the teachers involved in facilitating the programme, Mrs Callinan, Mrs O’ Dwyer, Mrs Bane and Miss Webster.