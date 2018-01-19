Tipperary Excel to host 'Picking up the Threads' documentary

Join us for an exhibition opening at the Excel Arts & Cultural Centre, Tipperary town on Friday February 2nd next, 6.30pm - 9:30pm.

The screening of the documentary 'Picking up the Threads', by Anne Marie Green, will be at 7.30pm. It tells the stories of the eight women whose deaths by 'medical misadventure' in the maternity services inspired this exhibition, and the current legislative campaign for mandatory inquests for all maternal deaths.

A dynamic group of local community activists from the Tipperary area have invited 'The Elephant Collective' to bring the multimedia exhibition, Picking up the Threads: Remaking the Fabric of Care to the Excel Arts and Cultural Centre, Tipperary town.

They are working together to raise awareness of maternal deaths and the urgent need for legislative change to secure mandatory inquests for all maternal deaths. The legislative campaign for maternal death inquests is a crucial step in gaining more public accountability. It has been led in the Dáil by TD Clare Daly who has worked closely with the members of the Elephant Collective to secure this vital change. In May 2017 the then Minister for Justice, Frances Fitzgerald, assured campaigners that legislation for mandatory inquests for all maternal deaths would be prioritised and progressed through the Dáil as soon as possible.

However, subsequent to this commitment a new Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan was appointed. He too has offered reassurances that this legislation is a priority. It is currently being drafted and we are eagerly waiting for it to be put before the Dáil.