M7 Limerick to Dublin Road closed due to crashes - Update

M7 Limerick to Dublin Road in North Tipperary closed due to crashes - Update

A cyclist struggles through the snow in Thurles, Co. Tipperary

The M7 Limerick/Dublin Rd northbound is closed at J28 Castletroy following a number of incidents this morning. While emergency services deal with these incidents traffic should divert at J28 onto the Old N7 (R445) and back on at J26 Nenagh West.

Meanwhile, Gardai are warning of very icy conditions on the Nenagh to Thurles Road (R498) between Nenagh and Borrisoleigh. There have been a number of collisions on the route already this morning so extreme care is needed.

This follows multiple crashes on the M7 in recent days during the extreme cold snap. 

Meanwhile, it's snowing again in Thurles (10.20am Friday January 19) so take care walking, or cycling around town, as black ice can cause serious injuries, especially to the young and elderly. 