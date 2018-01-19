Tipperary had 80 homeless people in December, the 8th highest in the country

Eighty Tipperary people were homeless in December according to the Department of Housing, Planning & Local Government December 2017 Homelessness Report.

The Report was published at midnight by Mr Eoghan Murphy TD, Minister for Housing, Planning & Local Government. The report, based on data provided by housing authorities, captures details of individuals utilizing State-funded emergency accommodation arrangements that are overseen by housing authorities.

The figures show a decrease in the number of both homeless adults and homeless families nationally, with family homelessness at its lowest level since June 2017. The number of adults in emergency accommodation nationally decreased by 16, while the number of families in emergency accommodation nationally decreased by 122, including 254 children.

Nationally there are 5,508 Homeless Adults, 1,408 Homeless Families and 3,079 dependents.

80 people were homeless in Tipperary and in the surrounding counties 290 were homeless in Limerick, 54 in Clare, 49 in Kilkenny and 10 in Laois.

The figures show that Tipperary had the eight highest level of homelessness after Limerick (290), Cork (287), Galway (219), Kildare (145), Louth (139), Waterford (103) and Meath (96).

Commenting on the report Minister Murphy said: “At the national level, the report reveals reductions across almost all categories in December – adults, families and dependents. The overall decrease of 270 in the number of people experiencing homelessness is welcome. Significantly fewer children were in emergency arrangements during December compared to the previous month. Obviously we still have more work to do to help children and families to secure homes, but this is good progress for those families who were accommodated during the month of December.”

“A lot of good work was done in 2017, with 4000 adults exiting homelessness. In relation to families; we are now seeing the lowest number of families in emergency accommodation since June of last year.

“Homelessness will continue to be a challenge and the Government will continue to work relentlessly to exit as many people from emergency accommodation, as well as prevent people from entering homeless services, over the course of 2018. I would like to thank the continued and dedicated efforts of all of those involved in resolving this crisis, including staff in my Department, the local authorities, the non-governmental sector and other volunteer organisations.”