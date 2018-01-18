Erasmus student Emma O'Connell from Tipperary town meets Taoiseach & Deirdre Clune

Emma O'Connell from Tipperary Town met with An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Deirdre Clune MEP this week, while the Taoiseach was in Strasbourg to deliver a keynote speech in the European Parliament on the Future of Europe.

Ms. O'Connell is a UCC student, studying French and Law and is on Erasmus this year in France.

During his speech, An Taoiseach said that "the values of solidarity, partnership, cooperation, which are central to the European project, have brought Ireland from a position of being “one of the least developed Member States when we joined, to one of the most prosperous today.

“For us, Europe enabled our transformation from being a country on the periphery, to an island at the centre of the world, at the heart of the common European home that we helped to build."