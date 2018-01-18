Stakelum writes his name in the history books thereby making Borrisoleigh and Tipperary proud

Dublin native Conor Stakelum - son of former Tipperary hurling captain of 1987 fame, Richard Stakelum, and his wife Catherine - has made history by becoming the first Irish man to compete in the European Figure Skating Championships which are taking place in Moscow.

Conor, who is a nephew of the Tipperary senior hurling mentor of the same name, scored a 43.05 in the men’s short programme, meaning he finished in 36th. However, unfortunately the 24-year-old’s result was not enough to carry him through to the next round, due to take place on Friday.

"I am disappointed that I was not able to skate my best today," Conor said afterwards.. "On the other hand, I am extremely honoured to have represented Ireland on such a big stage and I am going to work even harder to perform better next time," added Conor who has a first-class honours degree in microbiology from UCD.

Conors father Richard in his playing days for Tipperary.

While his result t may have left him disappointed, Conor’s name will forever be in the history books, and at 24, there are sure to be many more opportunities for success to come. There was great interest in his progress in Borrisoleigh and Tipperary - figure skating would not be popular sports in these parts - with many keeping up to date on his progress. The history maker is a regular visitor to Tipperary where he catches up with his many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Of course his father Richie is also heavily involved in Dublin GAA and Kilmacud Crokes, having served as selector with the Blues senior hurling team for a number of seasons during Anthony Daly's term there. He remains an avid Borris' though and is regularly seen at the north and county championship ties in Tipperary.







