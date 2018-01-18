Ecopower loses appeal to build windfarm in Hollyford, Co. Tipperary

An appeal to overturn a decision by Tipperary Co. Council blocking development of a windfarm in Hollyford, west Co. Tipperary, has been rejected by An Bord Pleanála.

On December 18, 2015, Ecopower Developments Ltd applied for permission to build two wind turbines with an overall height of up to 150 meters, crane hardstands, access roads, electrical cabling, an electrical control building, borrow pit, ancillary drainage system and ancillary site works, all at Glenpaudeen, Moheragh, Hollyford.

The application was accompanied by an Appropriate Assessment (Stage 2 Screening) and an Environmental Report. The application was for a 10-year permission, under Section 41 of the Planning and Development Act 2000.

Submissions were lodged by Cllr. Martin Browne, Paul Barry, and Edel Grace.

Tipperary Co. Council refused planning permission for the project on January 19, 2017, citing two reasons.

On February 15th, 2017, Ecopower appealed this decision to An Bord Pleanála, but on January 8th this year, the state planning appeals board upheld the original ruling, refusing permission.