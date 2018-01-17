Gardai appeal for witnesses to fatal Tipperary road collision

Gardaí in Nenagh investigating the fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the M7 yesterday are appealing for witnesses.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any persons travelling on the M7 motorway between Dublin and Limerick on the afternoon of 16th January 2018, in particular travelling between Nenagh and Limerick around 2pm. Gardaí wish for any motorists travelling that route that had a Dashcam in use to contact them. The collision occurred on the Nenagh side of the Birdhill service station which is approximately 1km from Exit 27.

Any persons who can assist with this investigation are asked to contact Gardaí at Nenagh Garda Station on (067) 50450 or the Garda Confidential Helpline 1800 666 111.