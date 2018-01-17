Aldi’s Roscrea store staff award St. Anne’s Special School €500 grant
Jim McMahon of St. Anne’s Special School
Aldi is delighted to announce that St. Anne’s Special School is the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme. Aldi’s Roscrea store staff have awarded St. Anne’s Special School a €500 grant in recognition of its vital work and contribution
Jim McMahon received the €500 grant on behalf of St. Anne’s Special School. Commenting, Finbar McCarthy, Group Buying Director, Aldi Ireland, said, “The work and services provided by the St. Anne’s Special School are crucial to the local community.”
“Giving back to the local communities our stores serve is something we are passionate about and we are proud to support the vital work done by charities and
Aldi’s Community Grants Programme provides each Aldi employee with the opportunity to nominate a charity, community group or not-for-profit
Each of Aldi’s 130 Irish stores and two Regional Distribution Centres
