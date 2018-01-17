Aldi’s Roscrea store staff award St. Anne’s Special School €500 grant

Aldi is delighted to announce that St. Anne’s Special School is the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme. Aldi’s Roscrea store staff have awarded St. Anne’s Special School a €500 grant in recognition of its vital work and contribution within the local community and to help support its essential services.

Jim McMahon received the €500 grant on behalf of St. Anne’s Special School. Commenting, Finbar McCarthy, Group Buying Director, Aldi Ireland, said, “The work and services provided by the St. Anne’s Special School are crucial to the local community.”

“Giving back to the local communities our stores serve is something we are passionate about and we are proud to support the vital work done by charities and not-for–profit organisations across Tipperary.”

Aldi’s Community Grants Programme provides each Aldi employee with the opportunity to nominate a charity, community group or not-for-profit organisation within their local community for support. Nominated charities are assessed according to a defined selection criteria, with the organisation deemed the most worthwhile receiving a €500 donation from Aldi.