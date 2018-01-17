Gale warning for Tipperary today

As the people of Tipperary awoke this morning to icy conditions following a heavy fall of snow overnight, Met Eireann has now issued a Status Yellow gale warning for the county, as well as all Munster counties and Leinster and Galway.

The heavy falls of snow dissipated relatively quickly, lodging only on higher grounds, but the sharp drop in temperatures have resulted in conditions on roadways and underfoot being rather perilous.

Now Met Eireann are warning that very strong winds will occur this evening, Wednesday, and into the early hours of Thursday. Southwest to west winds will reach mean speeds between 50 and 65km/h with gusts between 90 and 110 km/h. Thre will be high seas along Atlantic coasts with a risk of coastal flooding.

Issued: Tuesday 16 January 2018 19:00

Valid: Wednesday 17 January 2018 18:00 to Thursday 18 January 2018 02:00.

There is another Status Yellow alert for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

There will be high or very high seas which are going to affect the Atlantic Seaboard over the next few days, leading to an increased risk of coastal flooding.



Issued: Monday 15 January 2018 13:00

Valid: Monday 15 January 2018 21:00 to Thursday 18 January 2018 09:00.

A Status Orange gale warning is already in force. West to northwest gales or strong gales will continue for a time this morning on all Irish coasts and on the Irish Sea. Southwest to west winds increasing gale force to strong gale force and occasionally storm force this evening and overnight on Irish coasts from Belfast Lough to Hook Head to Rossan Point and on the Irish Sea.