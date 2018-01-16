Tipperary motorway closed after serious multi-vehicle collision

A section of the M7 near Birdhill has been closed this afternoon following a serious multi-vehicle collision.

The M7 Dublin/Limerick Rd closed at J27 Birdhill following a serious collision shortly before 2.30pm.

#TIPPERARY #M7 Dublin/Limerick Rd closed s/bound at J27 Birdhill following serious multi-vehicle collision. Avoid this route until further notice https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 16, 2018

Traffic is being diverted off the motorway at J26 Nenagh West. Motorists are being asked to avoid this route until further notice.

Gardai, paramedics from the National Ambulance Service and crews from Newport, Nenagh and Killaloe fire stations are all in attendance.

More to follow.