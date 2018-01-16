An Evening with Johnny McEvoy in Brú Ború, Cashel, Co. Tipperary

Johnny McEvoy has always been highly acclaimed for his excellent shows and his current nationwide concert tour is getting a huge response from his legion of fans.

The singer songwriter will play Brú Ború Heritage Centre Thursday, 1st March 2018 at 8pm.

This nostalgiac evening of 'Song and Story' features all of Johnny's many 'Hit Songs', including Muirsin Durkan-Boston Burglar-Those Brown Eyes-Long Long Before Your Time etc. plus some songs from his new album. His songs are haunting, evocative and beautifully presented with many in the folk and ballad style.

Johnny McEvoy has been one of the most enduring and talented singer/songwriters in these islands over the past 50 years. His concert performance is second to none with his songs beautifully delivered in truly artistic fashion and story telling of the finest order.

A concert not to be missed. Tickets are €30. Unreserved seating on the night. No drinks allowed in the theatre. For more Information:

Phone: +353 62 61122

Email: ei.uroburb@saloe