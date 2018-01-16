School News from Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré

As part of our HOPE week in Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré, we are delighted to have Stella O’Malley visit the Coláiste and talk to our parents on “Supporting our Young People in 2018” on Thursday, 18 January at 8pm.

Stella O’Malley is a psychotherapist, writer, best-selling author, and public speaker with many years’ experience as a mental health professional.

The talk promises to be an enlightening and informative experience for parents. Parents can't always be there to protect their kids as they make their way in the world. What parents can do is equip them with the tools they need to ensure they know how to live a satisfying life and have pleasant social experiences. Stella's talk will focus on helping parents navigate the rapidly changing social environment and on helping teens and tweens to develop their emotional intelligence, social skills and confidence.

Much of Stella’s counselling and teaching work is with parents and young people which culminated in the publication of her book Cotton Wool Kids’ in 2015. ‘Cotton Wool Kids’ reached no.5 on the Irish bestseller charts. Stella's new best-selling book 'Bully Proof Kids” points towards the practical tools to help children grow up confident, resilient and strong. We cordially invite all our parents/guardians to come along on Thursday, 18 January at 8 pm and enjoy the experience.

B.T. Young Scientist

Well done to Peter Maher, Alan Mullally and Brian Parlon who represented Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré at the B.T. Young Scientist Exhibition in Dublin last week. The boys along with their teacher Miss Sarah Kirwan had been working diligently on their project over the last few months. Their project entitled: ‘Driver Fatigue: We Need to Wake Up’ examined some of the different factors that affect road safety. They designed a steering wheel which monitors driver fatigue through the monitoring of one’s heart rate. Their aim is to reduce the number of fatalities caused on Irish roads by driver fatigue. Visitors to their stand and the judges were very impressed with their entry.

Camogie News

All roads lead to St. Cronans GAA field, Roscrea on Saturday, Jan 13th for the Munster Senior D' camogie final. Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré were going into battle with a very fancied Loreto of Fermoy, with the winners claiming Munster spoils and a place in an All-Ireland Semi Final. On the day, Loreto of Fermoy were indeed the better team and were eventual winners, on a score line 2-3 to 3-8. A clearly disappointed Coláiste Phobal team can hold their heads up high after a titanic battle with this very strong Cork team.

The panel was as follows: Teresa Larkin, Oonagh Gleeson, Emily Maher, Orlaith Cleary, Niamh Moloney, Ally Clifford, Rachel Earley, Eilish Gleeson, Jane Cleary,Ciara Sammon, Fiona Scully, Tiffany O' Riordan, Niamh Geraghty, Reanne Conlon, Ellie Quinlan, Sharon Shanahan, Kate Hogan, Kayleigh O'Meara, Jessica Lally, Leah Ryan, Caoimhe Flannery, Andrea Scully, Emily Doughan, Teresa Maher, Fionnuala Mulvey, Rebecca Murphy, Ella Keeshan, Alice Maher, Nicole Brooks, Alanna Cleary, Orlaith Phelan, Kellie Seacy and Kelsey Wing.

Many thanks to the management team of Margaret O'Gorman, Ian Wilmott, Tomás Slattery, Una Teehan, Mary Shanahan and Sara Earley for all their hard work and commitment.

A sincere word of thanks to the following: Mark McLoughlin and St. Cronans GAA, John Paul Kiely (Referee) and his team of officials (umpires, linesmen); Stapletons Bakery, Roscrea; Tara Rowan, Angela Mulvey and Linda Conlon; and Paula Larkin and Caitriona Quirke, for organising the Gate provided.