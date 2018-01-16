'Cinderella' enthralls & delights in Cashel

Cashel Pantomime Society’s production of ‘Cinderella’ wowed audiences all this week, with a stellar performance from the cast and crew who put in such a huge effort for months beforehand in rehearsals.

There were superb performances from all, but it was the razor wit of the “visually challenged” Ugly Sisters’ Liam O’Maoldhomhnaigh (Salmonella) and Ken Whelan (Influenza), and Lorraine Cormack’s sharp-tongued Fairy Godmother, who really stole the show with their witty jibes and double entendres. Along with great musical scores played by the Band (Neil Quirke, Vincent Flynn, Alan Devitt, Peter Taylor, Pat O’Callaghan, Helen Colbert, and Deirdre Ryan Preston), the Chorus and Junior Chorus performed uplifting cover versions of hits old and new - the Vienna Waltz, Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’, Shake It Off, I Need a Hero, and Sisters are Doin’ it for Themselves, really impressed the crowd and showed the hours of dedication put into preparing a hugely successful production. Name-checking local businesses and well-known personalities, ‘Cinderella’ poked fun, and took risks with great comic material. Former Tipperary Star advertising executive Lorraine Cormack - “spiritual advisor to the young and reckless” - kept a picture of Donald Trump “for the exorcisms”, and even Michael Lowry TD, present at the Sunday night show, didn’t escape attention: the well-connected Deputy was “well in with the King” apparently, while Fine Gael’s Declan Burgess was “on every committee in the town”.

Nicole Kennedy’s Cinderella melted even the hardest of hearts with her soaring vocal performances, reaching the high notes with her co-star Shane O’Donovan’s Prince Charming in “This is Me”, along with a later beautiful rendition of “I’m Not That Girl”. Niamh Browne’s Baroness Stoneybroke was suitably cruel and sarcastic, while Daniel Bowes' Dandini showed great comic timing, uttering such immortal lines as “Don't take your pants off for me in the forest!” Congratulations to all, and we look forward to the next production. Cashel Panto, take a bow!