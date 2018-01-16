'A night to remember' with Roscrea People of the Year Awards

The 31st Roscrea People of the Year Awards evening in Racket Hall last Wednesday was most memorable.

Hundreds of well wishers packed in to enjoy a night of music, presentations and sheer enjoyment in this premier event organised each year by the editors of Roscrea People.

The youngsters of CCE Ros Cré got the evening off to a great start and this was followed by an illustrated talk on aspects of Roscrea 2017.

The editor of 'Roscrea People' then presented a set of 34 new jerseys to the camogie panel of Coláiste Phobal, (see picture right) followed by the usual book donations to Coláiste’s library and archive, St Cronan’s Centre and Tipperary Public Libraries.

The Awards presentations then followed. It was truly wonderful to see so many young people honoured and taking great delight in the adulation. A poignant moment was for the Credit Union Citation on its 50 years - 1967-2018 was read and the editor announced that Brian King was leaving to take up a new position as CEO of Thurles Credit Union. He paid special tribute to Brian for pulling the Roscrea CU back from the brink and setting it on an envigorating course for the future. Brin King trying not to be emotional spoke of his gratitude to all who had helped pull the CU through rough times. The main sponsor Brian Colclough of SuperValu thanked all with a special mention for his Dad Bernie who received a special RCDC award for his 5 years of independent trading.

The associate sponsors are Roscrea Heritage Society, Roscrea Credit Union and RockTop Consulting.