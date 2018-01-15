Dolores O'Riordan - the Tipperary wedding few will forget!

On a balmy summers day in 1994, Holycross Abbey played host to perhaps its biggest and most unusual celebrity wedding when the Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan arrived in considerable, and somewhat controversial, style to marry her then fiancee Don Burton, former tour manager with Duran Duran.

The singer arrived at the Abbey in County Tipperary wearing cream knee high boots, lace tights, a transparent and very risque wedding dress and sporting bleached blonde hair.

Hundreds of onlookers had gathered to see the celebrity wedding and they mingled with scores of the national and international press, as well as a huge security detail, to see the singer arrive at the 13th century Abbey on a majestically prepared horse and cart.

The security men, standing at each side of a towering floral archway at the main entrance, carefully monitored who would gain access to the church to view the bride and her equally as controversially dressed husband, who was clad in snakeskin and leathers.

When Dolores and Don emerged from the Abbey as husband and wife they hopped on board the same majestic horse and cart, Don taking the reins in his hands and giving them a whoosh, prompting the horses on their journey out the main gates and out onto the road.

Holycross, though, was not the only venue chosen by Dolores and Don for their big day. After riding off into the sunset from the nuptials at Holycross Abbey they made their way to Aherlow House Hotel, dancing their first dance on a black and white chequered floor at the hugely popular wedding venue.

There are few who were present that day who do not recall the bride's bold and daring wedding gown, her equally unusually clad husband and the pomp and security which was the talk of the village and surrounds for quite some time.

Holycross had seen many unusual events in its long history but this was a wedding which captivated audiences and had tongues wagging for a considerable period of time.

There is no doubt that the summer of 1994 will be recalled with considerable nostalgia this week as fans of Dolores, not just in Tipperary but throughout the world, mourn the loss of this incredibly talented singer following her sudden death today, at the age of 46.

May she rest in peace.