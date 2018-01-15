Shock as Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dies at the age of 46

News of the sudden death of The Cranberries singer, Dolores O'Riordan, has sent shock waves throughout the country and particularly the mid-West, from which she hailed.

The Ballybricken, Limerick native is reported to have died suddenly at the age of 46 in London but the circumstances of her death are as yet unknown.

The Cranberries front women married the tour manager of rock band Duran Duran, Don Burton in Holycross Abbey in County Tipperary in 1994.

Dolores shot to fame in the early 1990s as frontwoman of The Cranberries. The Ballybricken native auditioned for the band after the departure of its previous lead singer and they would go on to sell over 40 million records worldwide.

The Limerick group became a global rock sensation and one of the most successful bands of the ‘90s. They earned worldwide fame for hits including Zombie, Linger and Dreams. O’Riordan’s unique vocals featured on the band’s five original albums before taking a hiatus in 2003. The singer released two solo albums during the break.

The Cranberries reformed in 2009. In 2017, the group cancelled their European and US tours due to illness after Dolores cited back issues.

The group sold more than 40 million records worldwide during a stellar career.

Just last year, The Cranberries released new album Something Else, featuring acoustic versions of their hits recorded with the Limerick-based Irish Chamber Orchestra’s string quartet, along with three new songs, last year.

They had played in Belfast and Dublin last summer, but not in their native city. They did play a short set in Thomond Park stadium in June 2010 for the Special Olympics opening ceremony.