Tipperary teacher Mary Gorey named 'Educator of Excellence' at BTYSE

A Tipperary teacher has been recognised as an 'Educator of Excellence' at the BT Young Scientist awards after overseeing large cohorts of her students take top prizes in the annual science competition.

St. Joseph's College Borrisoleigh science teacher Mary Gorey was awarded the Analog Devices Technology Educator of Excellence award at the BT Young Scientist competition last week.

For the past four years Ms Gorey has encouraged large numbers of Borrisoleigh students to enter BTYSE and encouraged, guided and mentored them throughout the whole process resulting in many successes at the competition.

Among the coveted awards won by students at the school include first place in the Senior Technology Category, a Science foundation of Ireland award for student John Ryan in 2017 as well as five other awards that year.

Ms Gorey received her Educator of Excellence award in recognition of her efforts to encourage such widespread participation by the students in BTYSE.