SEMRA rescue 26 walkers from peak of Galtymore, Co. Tipperary

At least 26 hillwalkers had to be rescued from Galtymore yesterday, helped by South East Mountain Rescue (SEMRA).

The walkers were caught out in severe weather as they summited Galtymor in Co. Tipperary - Ireland's 14th highest peak at 919 meters.

SEMRA issued a statement, thanking all the emergency services involved in the rescue.

"We had just completed a long evacuation of a large hill walking group from the Galtee Mountains," said a spokesperson.

"The group were overcome by severe weather conditions and very poor visibility on the summit of Galtymor earlier today ( Sunday January 14). They successfully made their way off the summit, but once daylight faded they sheltered until Mountain Rescue personnel were able to locate them in the dark and escort them down to the valley. All members of the walking group and all SEMRA members are now safely off the mountain. Conditions on the mountain tonight made the evacuation very difficult with low cloud, driving rain & severe wind gusts. SEMRA would like to that An Garda Siochana in Thurles, Cahir & Tipperary for their assistance with this incident."

Founded in 2012, SEMRA is a voluntary, non-profit organisation affiliated to the Irish Mountain Rescue Association. SEMRA provide a search and rescue service for those who find themselves in difficulty on the mountains of the south east of Ireland. The area of operation includes but is not confined to The Galtee Mountains, The Knockmealdown Mountains, The Comeragh Mountains and the Blackstairs Mountains. It is a 24×7 service and it is available 365 days a year. The team typically respond to over 25 call outs per year. The members are drawn from all counties in the south east and beyond.

In an emergency call 999 or 112.