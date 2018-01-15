SEMRA rescue 26 walkers from peak of Galtymore, Co. Tipperary
Dramatic rescue in severe weather conditions
Reporter:
Eoin Kelleher
15 Jan 2018
Email:
eoin.kelleher@gmail.com
One of the Emergency Service vehicles used in yesterday's vehicle.
At least 26 hillwalkers had to be rescued from Galtymore yesterday, helped by South East Mountain Rescue (SEMRA).
The walkers were caught out in severe weather as they summited
Galtymor
in Co. Tipperary - Ireland's 14th highest peak at 919 meters.
SEMRA issued a statement, thanking all the emergency services involved in the rescue.
"We had just completed a long evacuation of a large hill walking group from the Galtee Mountains," said a spokesperson.
"The group were overcome by severe weather conditions and very poor visibility on the summit of
Galtymor
earlier today (
Sunday
January 14). They successfully made their way off the summit, but once daylight faded they sheltered until Mountain Rescue personnel were able to locate them in the dark and escort them down to the valley. All members of the walking group and all SEMRA members are now safely off the mountain. Conditions on the mountain tonight made the evacuation very difficult with low cloud, driving rain & severe wind gusts. SEMRA would like to that An Garda Siochana in Thurles, Cahir & Tipperary for their assistance with this incident."
Founded in 2012, SEMRA is a voluntary, non-profit
organisation
affiliated
to
the Irish Mountain Rescue Association. SEMRA provide a search and rescue service for those who find themselves in difficulty on the mountains of the
south east
of Ireland. The area of operation includes but is not confined to The Galtee Mountains, The Knockmealdown Mountains, The Comeragh Mountains and the Blackstairs Mountains. It is a 24×7 service and it is available 365 days a year. The team typically respond to over 25 call outs per year. The members are drawn from all counties in the
south east
and beyond.
If you wish, you can contact us using any of the methods below: Tipperary Star, Friar Street, Thurles, Co Tipperary Email: news@tipperarystar.ie Telephone: 0504 29100
This website and its associated newspaper are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie Tipperary Star provides news, events and sport features from the Tipperary area. For the best up to date information relating to Tipperary and the surrounding areas visit us at Tipperary Star regularly or bookmark this page.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on