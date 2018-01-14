Tipperary deaths, Sunday 14th January

The late Mary Teresa Maher

The death has occurred of Mary Teresa (Tess) Maher (née Birmingham), Park Road, Templemore,

deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, daughters Ellen and Nora, brother Paddy, sister Breda, son-in-law Joe and John, grandchildren Jenifer and Liam, great-grandchild Joshua, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Sunday evening from 5-30 pm. Removal at 7-30 pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore, to arrive at 8-15 pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10-30 am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late Henry Hodgins

The death has occurred of Henry (Harry) Hodgins, Camblin House, Roscrea, (Peacefully) in his 96th year, surrounded by his loving family and in the care of the Matron and Staff of Portlaoise Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Frances, son James, daughters Diana (Holmes), Eleanor (Hendy) and Margaret (Mooney), daughter-in-law Madeleine, sons-in-law David, Robert and Alfred, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Arriving in St. Cronan's Church of Ireland, Roscrea on Sunday evening for prayers at 7.00pm. Funeral Service on Monday at 2.00pm followed by burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

House Private Please.

The late Bridget Ryan

The death has occurred of Bridget Ryan (née Corcoran), Two Mile House, Naas, Kildare / Templederry in her 104th year at her daughter Ita's home in Dunshane, Naas. Wife of the late John (Loughane, Templederry). Sadly missed by her loving daughters Ina (Martin) and Ita (Goff), sons P.J. and Fr. John, son-in-law Harry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Ita's home on Monday from 3pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am in St. Peter's Church, Two Mile House, Naas and from there to Killinaive Cemetery, Templederry arriving for burial at approximately 2pm.

May they rest in peace.