Public information day to view Stanwix Home plans in Thurles, Co. Tipperary

The plans for the proposed refurbishment of The Stanwix Home, Kickham Street, Thurles are now taking shape.

This iconic building, known affectionately as “The Widow’s Home”, has provided sheltered accommodation for over 100 years.

This accommodation is no longer suitable or up to standard, and a major refurbishment of the property is required.

The proposed works will ensure that the property can continue to provide sheltered accommodation, to a modern standard, for the next 100 years.

The plans of Thurles Lions Trust Housing Association are to oversee the refurbishment of the existing building, a protected structure, to the highest possible standards together with the construction of new units of accommodation on the site.

It is hoped to submit an application for planning permission to Tipperary County Council for works in the near future which, if approved, will deliver a total of 19 accommodation units on the site.

The proposals include the provision of 9 one bedroomed apartments, to modern accommodation standards, following the refurbishment of the existing Stanwix apartments

5 new own-door one bedroomed apartments in a new block

A community home for 4 adults who require 24 hour supported accommodation in addition to accommodation for 1 carer, and

A communal facility in the former Director’s House which will combine community facilities for the residents of the development with a support centre for the local community.

Prior to submitting the application for planning permission, Thurles Lions Trust are holding an information day where the plans for the proposed development can be viewed and where comments and suggestions of the public are welcome.

This information day will be held on next Saturday, 13th January, between 11am and 4pm in The Order of Malta Hall, Borroway, Thurles.

For further information email john.mccormack@tlh.ie

Please come along and give us your views. Pictured above is the proposed new plan for the complex.