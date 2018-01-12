Tiny Tessie - our miniature Terrier

As Bruce Springsteen says “From small things, big things one day come…” and I might just be the tiny thing that will bring huge fun to your life! I'm Tessie. I'm a miniature Terrier cross but my teeny size doesn't mean that I don’t have a huge heart!

I came from the pound with the other little dogs like Tonto and Luis. They have gone to their new homes now and although I miss them, I have made new friends at the kennels. My friendly nature means I socialise well with other dogs and enjoy their company. I would love to have a brother or sister doggy to play with in my new home – forever friend who won't leave after just a few weeks like my other friends.

I can be a little timid and shy when people meet me first but after a short while I will be your best friend - specially if you take me for a walk. I love walks. I'm very gentle on my lead and enjoy a nice stroll. I also like to play with my toys and chase a ball. My legs might be little but I can run around and play just like the bigger dogs!

It's not so bad here. I have plenty of food, I get to make new friends, people come to walk us and play with us and I have a nice jacket to keep me warm but I would love to find my new home. Somewhere I could call my own with a family to belong to and a nice soft bed by the fire or a chair to curl up on. A place where I can feel safe, that's out of the cold – perhaps with a teddy bear to cuddle.

I love visitors, and would love to meet you too. If you saw how small I really am I'm sure you'd see I wouldn't take up too much space in your house – and yet, I could still fill your home with joy.

For more information about Tessie or about adopting from Mo Chara Animal Rescue, please call 087-2577182 (for cat adoptions and general queries) or 087-6576022 (for dog adoptions), email mocharaanimalrescue@live.ie or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue).

Charity Shops

Don’t forget our charity shops are now open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm (Thurles: Knox Hall, and Cashel: Main Street). We thank you for your spectacular support of our fundraising sales in the past and hope that you will continue giving generously to the animals in our care through the purchase and donation of pre-loved goods!

We would like to thank you all for your support in 2017 and look forward to continuing our work in improving animal welfare in 2018.

