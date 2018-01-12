Roscrea Toastmasters celebrate 10 years in 2018

Roscrea Toastmasters met on the 4th January and President, Brian McLoughlin welcomed all members and guests. It was a very enjoyable night.

Toastmaster for the night was Larry Lyons. Topicsmaster, Lorraine Burke had a very entertaining range of topics including ' What would you change about your house' to ' What was your most memorable meal ' with lots of contributions from the members and guests. On the night there were prepared speeches from Sheila Shanahan and Peader O' Donovan.

Why not come along to Roscrea Toastmasters where in a warm, relaxed and welcoming atmosphere we help each other improve self-confidence by developing public speaking.

The next gathering will be on Thursday 18th January 2018 in the Racket Hall Hotel at 8pm. We would love to welcome you along.

Roscrea Speakers Club will be celebrating 10 years since its establishment, this year. To mark this occasion we will be having a special meeting on Thursday 1st February in the Racket Hall Hotel at 8pm. We would like to welcome any previous members & anyone who is interested in Toastmasters to come along to this open night.

Give Brian (086-3687168) or Sean (086-0291809) a ring if you would like to find out more.