An open invitation to celebrate Fr Niall O'Riordan's First Mass in Thurles

Sunday next promises to be a red letter day for the parish of Thurles with the first Irish Mass of local man Fr Niall O'Riordan to be celebrated in the Cathedral of the Assumption at 12 noon.

An open invitation is extended to all to come along and share in what will be a unique and memorable experience with a special blessing to follow on Sunday evening at Bothernanave Church where evening prayers will take place at 6:00pm.

Fr Niall, who has already taken up his mission on the Slovakian/Hungarian border, will travel to Thurles at the weekend along with a large cortege of colleagues from his Order, including founder, Fr Paul Maria Sigl, who will deliver the Homily at the Mass in the Cathedral. This will be a unique opportunity for the people of the Cathedral Town and the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly to hear the founder of a religious order preach locally – Fr Paul, and the other members of the Order will also be joined by the Mother Superior, Mother Agnes, and they will be centrally involved in the Mass, as they were in Fr Niall's First Mass celebrated in the Church of Santo Spirito, beside the Vatican in Rome on Saturday December 9th, following his Ordination on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception in the Bascilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls by Cardinal Piacenza, Major Penitentiary of the Apostolic Penitentiary. Also ordained on the day were Father Matteo Maria Tosi from Italy; Fr Damian Maria Shin from Korea; and Fr Pascal Maria Hauselmann from Switzerland and the ceremony was conducted entirely in Italian. The Family of Mary order has approximately 180 sisters and 59 priests with Fr Patrick Cahill from Loughtagalla being the other Irish priest in this community - Fr. Patrick is working in a youth mission called Holy Family Missionin Glencomeragh House in Clonmel and will be in Thurles on Sunday also to concelebrate the Mass.

Fr Niall, will be joined on Sunday by his parents, Dan and Imelda, his brothers Raymond, David and James, his sister Anne, the extended family and many friends, for what will be a memorable occasion for all concerned. And, the festivities will continue afterwards in the Thurles Sarsfields clubhouse – Niall and his brothers all played for Sarsfields and Durlas Og and were fortunate to have formed lifelong friendships on and off the field of play. The club is delighted to be hosting the event and has had many clergymen down through the years who wore the famous blue and white jersey including the likes of the late Fr Ray Reidy, Fr Paddy Carley, the late Fr Tony Kelly, Fr Bill McSweeney, Fr Jack Ryan, Fr Jack Graydon, Fr Paddy Currivan and Fr Bobby Harkins to mention just a few.



Thurles PP, Rev Fr James Purcell, lays his hands on Fr Nialls head as part of the Ordination ceremony in Rome.

And, a céad mile failte is being extended to all to come along to the clubhouse where, after Mass, refreshments will be served and the celebrations will continue. Club Chairman Michael Maher and Treasurer Philip Leahy and their wives Nora and Rena, attended the Ordination of Fr Niall in Rome and were bowled over by the warm reception accorded to all those who made their way to the Eternal City. And, there is a real determination to ensure that the welcome and warmth will be returned one hundred fold in Thurles next weekend when Fr Niall and his colleagues arrive.

The Sacrament of Confession will be heard in the Cathedal before and after the Mass and once again all are invited to participate and to come along to evening prayer in Bohernanave Church on Sunday evening, to pray for, and with, Fr Niall, his colleagues, and your own intentions.

So, if you see the brothers and sister of the Family of Mary Order about Thurles next weekend, be sure to smile, say hello and offer a Thurles welcome to them in return for the welcome they extended to all in Rome before Christmas.